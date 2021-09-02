The international break can’t be over quick enough for Manchester United fans, as they prepare to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

If all goes well, the Portuguese will make his second debut with the club at the Theatre of Dreams against Newcastle United.

In what’s bound to be a packed stadium, the atmosphere will be expected to be incredible.

Captain of his country and one of the game’s senior professionals, Ronaldo might well be in line to pick up the captain’s armband at United, a decision that surely no one would argue with.

However, his former club colleague, Gary Neville, isn’t a fan of making Ronaldo captain at the expense of Harry Maguire.

“I’d be very surprised if Harry Maguire gets the captaincy taken off him,” he said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star.

“I think Harry Maguire is going to be there for the long term, Cristiano is coming in for two years.

“So I don’t think that’s going to happen, I’d be very surprised if that was the case. I think Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire and leadership skills don’t have to be brought forward by having the armband.

“I mean it’s obviously something I think he likes, that personal accolade, I think he likes the idea of being the leader of the dressing room.

“But I think he also recognises the team I think, and taking the captaincy off of someone, I don’t feel would be the right move.”

There’s little doubt that Ronaldo will command respect in the dressing room at Man United, simply because of all that he’s achieved in the game.

However, as Neville attests, there are far more deserving players that should be elevated to the captaincy if at any point Maguire steps away or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fancies a change.