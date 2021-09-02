Early England team news: Gareth Southgate to hand Manchester City star rare Three Lions start

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is expected to start for England tonight against Hungary.

A trip to Hungary is arguably England’s toughest fixture in their World Cup qualifying campaign, so Gareth Southgate is unlikely to use tonight’s game as an opportunity to experiment.

Still, you’d expect that Southgate will begin working on finding his best England XI with a view to being competitive in Qatar next winter.

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, one man who could be central in Southgate’s plans is Jack Grealish, who was previously struggling to force his way into the Three Lions starting eleven.

Dorsett believes that Grealish is set to start for England tonight against Hungary.

Exclusive: #mcfc Jack Grealish expected to start for #england v Hungary tonight. Will be only his third competitive start for his country, barring any late changes. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 2, 2021

? BREAKING ? ??????? Jack Grealish is expected to start for England in Hungary tonight. ? Barring any late changes, this will be only his third competitive start for his country. [via @RobDorsettSky] pic.twitter.com/xRghU4BTvb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 2, 2021

Grealish signed for Man City from Aston Villa last month, with the Premier League champions paying £100m for the privilege, or so Sky Sports reported.

The cynics within the England fanbase will argue that this is a prime example of big club favouritism with the national team.

Grealish was merely used as an impact substitute by Southgate prior to his move to the Etihad, but is reportedly starting his the first game since the transfer.

Perhaps Southgate is predicting that Grealish will be taken to another level working under Pep Guardiola and playing alongside some of the world’s finest.

That’d be a more logical reason than Southgate being a closet City fan.