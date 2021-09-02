“F***ing hell!” – Erling Haaland reveals what Virgil van Dijk told him after Norway-Netherlands clash

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland has revealed that Virgil van Dijk approached him after last night’s international clash between Norway and the Netherlands.

This intriguing match saw Borussia Dortmund’s red-hot striker come up against one of the most solid centre-backs in world football in the form of Liverpool star Van Dijk.

Haaland scored, as he always seems to, in a 1-1 draw, and then revealed after the game that he broke Van Dijk’s finger at some point on the pitch.

The Dutchman supposedly approached Haaland afterwards and said: “F***ing hell, you broke my finger!”

Haaland insists he doesn’t know how it happened, but Van Dijk decided to play on anyway.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star’s agent speaks out on “really painful” time at Old Trafford
Transfer window winners and losers: Contrast between Man Utd & Liverpool, jury still out on Arsenal
La Liga refuse Sevilla and Villarreal’s requests for postponements

MORE: Transfer window winners and losers

Liverpool fans will hope it doesn’t turn out to be anything too serious after their star defender missed so much of last season.

The Reds ace has only recently returned to action, so the club would do well to wrap him in cotton wool if they want to get back to their best this year.

More Stories Erling Haaland Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.