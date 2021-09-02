Erling Haaland has revealed that Virgil van Dijk approached him after last night’s international clash between Norway and the Netherlands.

This intriguing match saw Borussia Dortmund’s red-hot striker come up against one of the most solid centre-backs in world football in the form of Liverpool star Van Dijk.

Haaland scored, as he always seems to, in a 1-1 draw, and then revealed after the game that he broke Van Dijk’s finger at some point on the pitch.

The Dutchman supposedly approached Haaland afterwards and said: “F***ing hell, you broke my finger!”

Haaland insists he doesn’t know how it happened, but Van Dijk decided to play on anyway.

Liverpool fans will hope it doesn’t turn out to be anything too serious after their star defender missed so much of last season.

The Reds ace has only recently returned to action, so the club would do well to wrap him in cotton wool if they want to get back to their best this year.