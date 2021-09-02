Manchester United believe Cristiano Ronaldo could help them win Erling Haaland transfer race

Manchester United reportedly believe they could be able to win the race for Erling Haaland in the future due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has just completed an emotional return to Man Utd after 12 years away, having made the late summer switch from Juventus.

Even if the Ronaldo deal is being criticised as short-termist by some, it looks like it could have far-reaching consequences when it comes to pursuing other deals.

According to a report from ESPN, Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland is a big fan of Ronaldo and United now feel the 36-year-old’s presence could help them beat other top clubs to Haaland’s signature.

Erling Haaland to Manchester United because of Cristiano Ronaldo?
Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been among the elite sides linked as suitors for Haaland, but the Norway international would be a real game-changer for United.

It would be quite something to see Haaland linking up with Ronaldo, and it might also be that he’s tempted to be reunited with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whom he worked alongside at Molde.

