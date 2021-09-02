Video: Harry Kane doubles England’s lead with fine header after more superb work from Raheem Sterling

Harry Kane has doubled England’s lead over Hungary in World Cup qualifying, assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Sterling opened the scoring for England in the second-half of the contest, with the goal celebrations marred by the Hungarian supporters aggressively booing and throwing cups in the Manchester City winger’s direction.

The Hungary fans proceeded to boo Sterling whenever he got the ball and cheer when he lost it. He’s now had the last laugh, assisting England’s second and hammering the final nail into the Hungarians’ coffin.

After a poor clearance, which was intercepted in midfield by Kalvin Phillips, England put the pressure on. Sterling delivered the ball into the penalty area from the right-hand side, with Harry Kane heading home.

England now look set to finish the night five points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, with a tussle with Hungary away from home the most difficult fixture on the calendar for them.

Gareth Southgate’s men have bounced back from defeat in the Euro 2020 final quite fantastically, with Sterling clearly intent on building upon his good performances over the summer as we look towards Qatar 2022.