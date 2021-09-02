Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is reportedly “furious” at being blocked from clinching a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues were strongly linked with Kounde for some time, and even on deadline day it looked like a late move couldn’t be completely ruled out, though it never materialised.

Kounde has shone in La Liga and would have cost big money after showing that he surely has what it takes to enjoy a great career at the highest level.

Chelsea would have done well to bring in the France international as a long-term successor to Thiago Silva, but in the end it looks like Sevilla were demanding too much money for the 22-year-old.

Still, reports in Spain now claim Kounde is fuming about how things panned out, meaning this transfer saga surely isn’t over.

Chelsea may well be tempted to try signing Kounde again in January, and one imagines other big clubs will soon be in for him as well.

Manchester United, City and Real Madrid have been tentatively linked with the youngster in the past, but Chelsea’s interest has been strongest of late.