There’s only just over a week until the next round of La Liga fixtures, and a decision made on Thursday morning brings into sharp focus how disorganised the governing body for the Spanish top-flight are.

Both Sevilla and Villarreal had previously requested a postponement of their fixtures against Barcelona and Alaves respectively.

The reason that had been cited was a change in the south American football calendar, and possible repercussions with Covid as a result.

After considering the matter, the competition committee have refused the requests according to Sport.

MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool

Their reasoning is that international call ups are not a cause of force majeure. As a result, the games, which were originally scheduled in for Saturday, 11 September, will now be played on that date.

It’s a blow to the Andalusians and the Yellow Submarine, and with Barcelona’s recent record against Sevilla being one of the best runs in the league, Julen Lopetegui’s side will have to go all out to try and reverse it.

The top of the table clash is bound to be one of the matches of the weekend, though it could heavily favour the Catalans now, with the decision hardly giving Sevilla or Villarreal enough time to react.