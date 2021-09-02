Marcelo Bielsa is clearly building for the future at Leeds United, and will leave a lasting legacy at the club whether he stays for much longer or not.

Some of the country’s brightest young talents are now making their way to Elland Road, with Dan James the latest to sign on the dotted line, moving on a five-year contract from Manchester United.

The Argentinian is clearly doing something right because the vultures are already circling around some of the Leeds players, but so far the club have managed to hold firm.

One of their biggest young stars is Crysencio Summerville.

According to Football Insider, Swansea City, Club Brugge, Groningen and Heerenveen all enquired after the 19-year-old.

Although he’s yet to make his senior bow, he’s so highly regarded at Elland Road, that the club will not entertain any offers for him.

It’s even believed that Bielsa has some big plans for the player, even if it’s not entirely clear what those are at the moment.

Simply put, Summerville is clearly too valuable to the Yorkshiremen for them to be cashing in and making a quick profit now.

It surely won’t be too long until he becomes a household name, and if that’s with Leeds then so much the better for a club who are consistently doing things in the right way.

Not to mention playing a brand of football that is intoxicating and a real joy to watch.