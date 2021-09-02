Manchester United midfielder already in London club’s transfer plans for January

West Ham will reportedly return for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window.

Lingard spent the second-half of last season on loan with West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

His influence was a HUGE contributor towards the Hammers’ unlikely push for Champions League football.

David Moyes’ men eventually had to settle for a Europa League spot, but even that was considered a superb achievement.

With Lingard having been such a key player for West Ham, you expected that they would look to make the deal permanent.

While there may possibly have been conversations behind the scenes, Lingard is still a Manchester United player.

West Ham could revive their interest in the England international further down the line, though.

According to Todo Fichajes, the East Londoners will try again to get Lingard through the door when January comes around.

Lingard will have a better idea of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans by that point. It gives him four months to prove his worth.

If he is unable to do so, however, he could seek a move in order to play regularly, especially with the World Cup next year.

Lingard already missed out on competing in Euro 2020 with England – he’ll be desperate to be on the plane to Qatar.