Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard must have been “desperate” to join West Ham on a permanent dal this summer, according to pundit Alan Hutton.

The former Aston Villa defender has spoken out on Lingard’s situation after he was surprisingly denied a move away from Man Utd in this transfer window.

The England international shone on loan at West Ham inn the second half of last season and it seems unlikely he’s going to work his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Still, the Red Devils wanted £30m for Lingard and West Ham wouldn’t pay up, though Hutton thinks Lingard must be disappointed with how this has worked out.

“He had to go and resurrect his career at West Ham last season,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“Lingard was unbelievable, he nearly made the England squad for the Euros. That just tells you how well he’d been working and playing.

“You would have thought that he would want that weekly now, he’d want to experience that.

“He’s had that taste of being back in the limelight and playing at a level where we all knew Lingard should be.

“He obviously wanted to come back to his club, United, and ply his trade there.

“But with the money they’ve spent on players like Sancho, and with Rashford and Fernandes at the club – where is he going to get the game time?

“I’d have thought after last season he’d have been desperate to get out of there for regular first-team football. It’s unbelievable he’s not back at West Ham, really.

“It’s a shame because we saw last year how good a player he can be.”