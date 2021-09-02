(Video) Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku turns on a sixpence and finds the corner with brilliant finish for Belgium

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has got on the scoresheet for Belgium tonight in a World Cup qualifying clash with Estonia.

Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea earlier in the month from Inter Milan. Somehow, that wasn’t the highest profile Premier League homecoming of the summer.

Still, the Belgian appears to be the final piece in Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea jigsaw, with his goal on his debut against Arsenal testament to that.

Lukaku appeared intent on carrying his goal-scoring form into the international break, bagging against Estonia tonight.

Romelu Lukaku goal vs Estonia ? Very good goal on the turn ?? pic.twitter.com/kwDXVf4P74 — Felix ???? (@cfc_felix_) September 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Lukaku did extraordinarily well to turn on a sixpence and find the bottom corner in the manner in which he did.

The Chelsea star is one of the finest finishers and all-in-all deadliest strikers in the business, and is proving that again tonight.

Timo Werner has also found the back of the net for Germany, so training alongside Lukaku is clearly rubbing off on him – to Tuchel’s delight, no doubt!