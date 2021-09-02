Riyad Mahrez breaks silence on rumours that Man City players “don’t give a s**t about other teams”

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez insists he never actually said the quotes that are circulating about players at the Etihad Stadium not caring about other teams.

The Algeria international has been surprisingly quoted as making quite a big claim about the mindset of his team-mates at City.

In recent days, a quote has been doing the rounds about City players not giving “a s**t about other teams”, which certainly wouldn’t reflect too well on them if true.

However, Mahrez has taken to Twitter to put the rumours to bed, insisting he never said the words that are being quoted and assigned to him…

Mahrez has been a star player for City in recent times, winning two Premier League titles with the club after first making a name for himself at Leicester City.