The last thing a footballer might expect to be berated for on international duty is the colour of his hair, but that’s exactly the fate that’s befallen Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and West Ham United’s Said Benrahma.

The pair turned up to play in Algeria’s matches, only to be brought back down to earth by manager, Djamel Belmadi, according to Dzair Daily cited by the Daily Star.

It’s said that Belmadi wanted both to “sport a respectable style without frills” and “a look that reflects the traditions and customs of Algerian society,” after they arrived with bleached blond locks

Frankly, the whole scenario is a bit of a nonsense and reminiscent of the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he didn’t sign a player simply because he had a mohican haircut.

MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool

Clearly, there needs to be respect between manager and players, however, making a player dye their hair isn’t going to make them play any better.

? “I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room, he had a Mohican (hairstyle). I said to my scout ‘nah let’s go home’, not interested. That was a very short scouting trip.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals the shortest scouting trip he had whilst in Norway pic.twitter.com/x1fGrSMWZj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 30, 2021

Moreover, it could drive an unnecessary wedge in the relationship which, internationally speaking, could have a detrimental effect.

More Stories / Latest News Hope for Arsenal as flops could still seal transfers away in next few days Chelsea star banned from international football by his manager after he ‘pretends to be injured’ Tottenham Hotspur stadium evacuated after fire breaks out

On this occasion both Mahrez and Benrahma acceded to their manager’s wishes in any event.