Man City’s Riyad Mahrez gets read the riot act for his blond hair whilst on international duty with Algeria

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

The last thing a footballer might expect to be berated for on international duty is the colour of his hair, but that’s exactly the fate that’s befallen Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and West Ham United’s Said Benrahma.

The pair turned up to play in Algeria’s matches, only to be brought back down to earth by manager, Djamel Belmadi, according to Dzair Daily cited by the Daily Star.

It’s said that Belmadi wanted both to “sport a respectable style without frills” and “a look that reflects the traditions and customs of Algerian society,” after they arrived with bleached blond locks

Frankly, the whole scenario is a bit of a nonsense and reminiscent of the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he didn’t sign a player simply because he had a mohican haircut.

MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool

Clearly, there needs to be respect between manager and players, however, making a player dye their hair isn’t going to make them play any better.

Moreover, it could drive an unnecessary wedge in the relationship which, internationally speaking, could have a detrimental effect.

More Stories / Latest News
Hope for Arsenal as flops could still seal transfers away in next few days
Chelsea star banned from international football by his manager after he ‘pretends to be injured’
Tottenham Hotspur stadium evacuated after fire breaks out

On this occasion both Mahrez and Benrahma acceded to their manager’s wishes in any event.

More Stories Riyad Mahrez Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.