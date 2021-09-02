Where Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned, there will always be polarising opinions for and against how good he remains.

Having just re-signed for Man United, the Red Devils will be hoping that he can recapture some of the form of his previous stint at Old Trafford.

If reports are to be believed, he was close to joining United’s rivals, Man City, before the club in his heart stepped in to make a dream come true.

Whether that was actually an agent’s ploy to smoke out United isn’t clear, but the deal was done.

One pundit seems particularly confused about the whole thing, however.

TalkSPORT‘s Trevor Sinclair appeared to be absolutely delighted when he thought the Portuguese would be joining his old club, City.

“I feel his impact at Manchester City would have been huge,” he said.

“They haven’t got a striker, they need one, the possession and the amount of chances they carve out and don’t get finished because they haven’t got an out and out striker.”

However, just a day earlier, he’d been suggesting that Ronaldo wasn’t fit enough to have the same impact at United.

“Ronaldo will get the start, but when his legs start tiring, because the intensity is unbelievable in the Premier League, when his legs start tiring, Edinson Cavani will get a chance and they will dovetail throughout the season,” he noted.

Pundits are often paid for wildly inflammatory opinions, but surely this is the first instance of one lauding and denigrating the same player within the space of 24 hours.