Ever since he first came to the national consciousness when his Porto side beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and he went windmilling down the touchline to celebrate with his players, Jose Mourinho has had everyone in the palm of his hand.

The ‘Special One’ has motivated players, annoyed and delighted journalists, and consistently fallen out with anyone that doesn’t appear to agree with his manner. My way or the highway if you prefer.

Those who have enjoyed working under him speak of him like a father figure, whilst also being wary enough of how quickly he can turn.

Angel Di Maria even recalled the time that the Portuguese fell out with his countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst the pair were at Real Madrid.

“Mourinho is insane,” the Argentinian said to TyC Sports, cited by the Mirror.

“With me he was always a good guy. He fought with anyone though, he didn’t give a f***.

“One time he fought with Ronaldo telling him he didn’t run, that everyone ran for him.”

With Mourinho now at Roma and Di Maria with PSG, it’s unlikely the pair will cross paths again anytime soon, but the latter’s respect and admiration for the former clearly remains.