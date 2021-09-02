Newcastle turned down chance to sign SIX Premier League players, including Arsenal duo

Newcastle United reportedly turned down the chance to sign as many as six Premier League players, including some big names.

The Magpies did well to land one of their top targets this summer as they signed Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell last season, but it seems they were offered two other first-team players from the Gunners.

According to Luke Edwards, Newcastle could’ve brought in Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal as well, but the latter ended up staying at the Emirates Stadium, while the former moved on loan to Real Betis instead.

Newcastle were reportedly also offered Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United before he moved to Aston Villa, while Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks was another option, as were Everton’s Mason Holgate and Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

It remains to be seen if NUFC will live to regret not going for any of these names, as they’re all proven at this level and could’ve aided Steve Bruce in his bid to help the team survive relegation.