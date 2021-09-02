Barcelona are reportedly ready to try again for the transfer of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo after almost signing him this summer.

The 23-year-old looks a superb talent after impressing in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, and Barcelona will also know him well as he spent seven years in their academy earlier in his career.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Olmo is ready to return to Barca after agreeing personal terms with them this summer, with Leipzig’s demands meaning the deal couldn’t go through.

The report states, however, that Barcelona could try again for Olmo in the near future, even though the Spain international clearly won’t come cheap with an asking price of around €75million.

Barcelona aren’t in the best financial situation right now, with La Liga clubs hit particularly hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it will surely have helped that big earners like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann left the Nou Camp this summer.

Olmo seems an ideal attacking player to come in and help replace these stars, but if he continues to perform like he has been, he’ll surely have other big clubs chasing him too before long.