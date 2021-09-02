If the Juventus board were in any doubt as to the strength of feeling amongst its fanbase over the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the club’s ultras have made their feelings crystal clear.

The Portuguese was a late addition to the Red Devils squad in one of the more remarkable moves of the summer transfer window.

His impact on leaving Juve was immediately felt as the bianconeri were downed by Empoli. That was enough for the ultras to make their point.

‘Team destroyed and a stadium like a sitting room… Agnelli and Pairetto a perfect disaster,’ a banner read, hanging outside the Allianz Stadium.