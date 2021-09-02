Barcelona midfielder in ‘advanced talks’ over move away in another boost for club’s wage bill

Besiktas are closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for the loan signing of midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

When Pjanic signed for Barcelona from Juventus, he was considered among the best midfielders on the planet.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, the Bosnian was unable to produce his best performances in a Barcelona shirt.

He eventually became just another player on sky-high wages contributing very little to the cause.

Barcelona now appear set to get rid of him, at least on a temporary basis.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who is still at it even with the window having closed, Pjanic is off to Besiktas.

Besiktas and Barcelona are in advanced talks for Miralem Pjanic. The agreement is now close between clubs – negotiations ongoing on personal terms/salary for potential loan. Besiktas are trying and pushing. ????? #Besiktas #FCB #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2021

It isn’t done yet, but it doesn’t sound as though it’s far off. This deal looks all set to go through.

Besiktas will be getting themselves a classy midfielder for the season, while they will also presumably help Barca pay his wages.

That’ll further ease the financial burden on Joan Laporta, which can only be seen as good news from a Barca perspective.