Report claims Barcelona are close to signing wonderkid, arrival expected in 2022

Barcelona have taken plenty of stick in recent years for some awful decisions in the transfer market, but they clearly struck gold with Pedri and that’s something they should look to emulate.

Instead of panicking and throwing money at a known quantity who’s unlikely to excel, they found a gem and potentially a young player who could go on to be one of the best midfielders in world football.

It’s far too early to tell if Emre Demir can make an impact on the first team, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that his signing is expected to be sorted out soon.

He’s still only 17 and the plan is to leave him on loan at Kayserispor until he turns 18 so there’s no great hurry to get it finalised, but it’s thought that Barca will pay €2m as the upfront fee to bring him in, but he won’t arrive until next year.

He’s a midfielder who made his senior debut at the age of 15 so the talent is clearly there, while he’s also been a standout for Turkey at youth level so he should have a bright international level too.

It’s hard to tell if he goes straight into the senior squad when he arrives or if he’s a signing intended for the B team to begin with, but he does look talented and this is exactly the type of signing that Barca should be going after just now.