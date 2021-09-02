Report claims Man United failed to offload star on deadline day as three Euro giants were contacted over transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

We may never know if Cristiano Ronaldo’s return was a panic reaction to links with Manchester City, but there were very few fans who expected it to happen at the start of the summer.

From a playing point of view, he’s been treated as a returning hero and rightfully so after his first spell with the club, but it’s an all too familiar tale for Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker is a world-class player and could’ve been the face of many teams in Europe, but his time at PSG often saw him sidelined in favour of Ibrahimovic and then Neymar, while he’ll now play the backup role to Ronaldo this year.

For United, it makes sense to keep both around as they need more than one option and both Cavani and Ronaldo are getting older so will need some time to rest, but a report from Calciomercato has suggested that serious efforts were made to move him on during deadline day.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were contacted amid the Antoine Griezmann deal in case either side needed an alternative, while Juventus were also offered the chance to sign him but nothing happened.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo forced to QUARANTINE upon arrival in UK in blow for Manchester United
England stars Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to SICK monkey chants on ugly night in Hungary
Video: Declan Rice hammers in long-range strike for England as West Ham ace benefits from Peter Gulacsi blunder

The current situation looks ideal for the club but perhaps they were looking out for Cavani by trying to offer him one final move where he could’ve been a regular starter elsewhere, but he should still see plenty of playing time this year.

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.