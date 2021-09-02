Manchester United transfer target expected to change clubs next summer

Manchester United could reportedly be in luck as Declan Rice is expected to seal a transfer away from West Ham next summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this is also when Man Utd will likely be stepping up their pursuit of a defensive midfielder, so that suggests Rice could be a realistic option for them.

This is despite the MEN insisting that, for this summer at least, Rice was more interested in joining the Red Devils than they were in signing him, though it’s worth noting that he’s also been linked with a move to Old Trafford by the Times and others.

Rice has shone at West Ham and seems ideal as a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at United, while some fans will likely feel he’d be an upgrade on Fred, and perhaps even Scott McTominay.

It is perhaps a bit of a surprise that United failed to strengthen in midfield this summer, though they surely still have to see this summer as a success with deals for Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his current squad is stronger than the one that finished in 2nd place last season, so it might be that enough progress has been made to really close that gap on champions Manchester City.

A signing like Rice would undoubtedly have helped, though, and it might end up being too little, too late if they only move for the England international in a year’s time.