Video: Rio Ferdinand belittles those that are questioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s value to Man United

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Manchester United has polarised opinion, perhaps unsurprisingly.

It seems that a number of people are questioning what his value to the Red Devils is going to be given his advancing years.

His former team-mate at United, Rio Ferdinand, took to social media to belittle those taking such an attitude about a player who was Serie A’s top scorer last season and broke the international scoring record last night.

Safe to say that Rio can’t wait to see him back home.

