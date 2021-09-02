It appears that Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta have both enjoyed and endured their working relationship, which began once the latter was elected as Barcelona’s new president in March.

There was a brief period earlier in Laporta’s tenure where it appeared that Koeman’s days were numbered, however, a lack of other suitable options meant that the Dutchman continued as coach almost by default.

Now, according to Sport, the president is preparing to ensure continuity in the first-team by handing Koeman a contract until 2023.

However, it does come with some caveats, and given how strong-willed both men are, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

The classic Barca 4-3-3 is said to be a non-negotiable from Laporta’s point of view, and whilst that won’t necessarily bother Koeman, he has shown a willingness to toy with formations in order to win matches.

The promotion of youth is already happening and has absolutely been the highlight of the coach’s tenure so far.

Perhaps the most controversial issue will be Laporta’s directive that Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti must play.

Neither have been counted on by Koeman for an age, and to be told who to play isn’t something that’s going to sit well with him.

Could it be yet another season of upheaval for the Catalans?