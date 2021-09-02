Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo reaches incredible landmark to match Pele and Diego Maradona

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a quite staggering 111 international goals.

Yep, you read that right – one-hundred-and-eleven goals for Portugal, with his latest two coming against the Republic of Ireland in last night’s international clash.

Ronaldo’s incredible numbers now mean he’s actually scored the same number of international goals as football legends Pele and Diego Maradona put together.

Pele managed 77 for Brazil in his career, while Maradona netted 34 for Argentina, and you might be aware that these two guys are widely considered the greatest to ever take to a football pitch.

Maybe Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have overtaken them in recent times, and this latest stunning stat from Man Utd’s summer signing might just clinch it for some…

MORE: Ex-Red Devil slams “bizarre” Man Utd transfer business

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Varane shows leadership skills at Man United with pre-match pep talk
Video: Ian Wright delighted to see ex-England colleague Gazza ahead of book signing
Pundit’s intriguing choice as he picks between Chelsea’s Lukaku and Man Utd’s Ronaldo as most influential signing

Ronaldo has just returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away, and it will be intriguing to see what kind of numbers we see from him in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

While Ronaldo clearly hasn’t lost his scoring touch, he’s now 36 years of age and won’t be playing in as strong a team as those great Sir Alex Ferguson sides he represented in his first spell.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Diego Maradona Pele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.