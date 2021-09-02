Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a quite staggering 111 international goals.

Yep, you read that right – one-hundred-and-eleven goals for Portugal, with his latest two coming against the Republic of Ireland in last night’s international clash.

Ronaldo’s incredible numbers now mean he’s actually scored the same number of international goals as football legends Pele and Diego Maradona put together.

Pele managed 77 for Brazil in his career, while Maradona netted 34 for Argentina, and you might be aware that these two guys are widely considered the greatest to ever take to a football pitch.

Maybe Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have overtaken them in recent times, and this latest stunning stat from Man Utd’s summer signing might just clinch it for some…

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many international goals (111) as Pele and Diego Maradona got between them. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 2, 2021

MORE: Ex-Red Devil slams “bizarre” Man Utd transfer business

Ronaldo has just returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away, and it will be intriguing to see what kind of numbers we see from him in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

While Ronaldo clearly hasn’t lost his scoring touch, he’s now 36 years of age and won’t be playing in as strong a team as those great Sir Alex Ferguson sides he represented in his first spell.