Chelsea reportedly have the option to sign Saul permanently for a fee of just £30million after bringing him in on loan from Atletico Madrid this season.

The Spain international was also wanted by Manchester United this summer, but the Blues are now at the front of the queue to snap him up permanently if he has a good season at Stamford Bridge, according to the Telegraph.

Saul has previously been a top performer for Atletico and could have an important role to fill in Thomas Tuchel’s side given the poor recent injury record of N’Golo Kante.

The Telegraph also note that Man Utd and Chelsea could both be in for a central midfielder next summer, with West Ham’s Declan Rice named as one option, though he was too expensive for Chelsea this summer.

It could be that Saul ends up being superb business by CFC, though he did slightly fall down the pecking order in Diego Simeone’s side last season.

MORE: Top 10 signings of the summer, including United and Chelsea buys

The Premier League will be a new challenge for the 26-year-old, but he has the quality and experience to adjust his game and make an impact in English football.

United may live to regret missing out on this deal after witnessing the poor start to the season from players like Nemanja Matic and Fred.