Tottenham Hotspur stadium evacuated after fire breaks out

Tottenham’s stadium was reportedly evacuated earlier today after a fire broke out at the ground.

300 people had to be rushed out of Spurs’ stadium as firefighters dealt with the blaze, with the Sun claiming they were able to do quite quickly and efficiently.

It will be interesting to see if there was any long-term damage done to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it sounds like it was a relatively minor incident in the end.

Thankfully, it doesn’t sound like anyone was harmed or injured at the scene, but one imagines it was a bit of a scare for those who’d been inside.

As well as being Tottenham’s home ground, the stadium has recently also been used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

A number of other football stadiums have offered their services in useful ways during the pandemic, and the speed of the vaccination campaign in the UK has thankfully allowed teams to have full attendances so far this term.