Tottenham release official statement after reports of stadium fire circulate

Tottenham have released an official statement following reports that there was a fire at the stadium on Thursday.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a 60,000-seater triumph of modern design, opened its doors in the spring of 2019.

The construction of the stadium and move from White Hart Lane has to be considered one of the major successes of Daniel Levy’s time in charge of Spurs.

He will have been as concerned as anyone after news broke on Thursday that the stadium was on fire.

As was reported by The Mirror, 300 people were evacuated from within the stadium, with two fire engines called to put out a blaze which had started in its confines.

It does not appear to have been anything serious, with the report noting there were no injuries and no considerable damage done to the stadium.

Tottenham have now offered further clarification, sharing the following statement on their official website, tottenhamhotspur.com:

“Following a number of inaccurate and sensationalist reports, we can confirm that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is operational as normal after a small fire, caused by an air compressor, broke out in one of the kitchens this morning (Thursday 2 September).”

“The fire was contained to a very small area and quickly put out with a fire extinguisher by the first person on the scene.”

“The building was briefly evacuated as per standard safety procedures following the triggering of the fire alarm system, while a London Fire Brigade crew attended the stadium and carried out a safety inspection before departing the scene.”

Any report of a Premier League stadium catching fire is likely to attract public interest, but it sounds as though this one was a complete non-event, which is the best case scenario.

With the blaze being put out with a fire extinguisher, it sounds as though the fire brigade were called to the scene merely as a precaution, rather than through necessity.

The next Spurs fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium comes on the 19th of this month against rivals Chelsea. That promises to be a fierce and fiery affair.