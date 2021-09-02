As well as the slightly tedious modern football debate about what constitutes a real trophy, it seems we now declare transfer window winners as well, just to add to the confusion.

There’ll be no silverware handed out just for signing Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, but taking a look at who the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have or have not signed this summer should give us a bit more of an idea about who will go on to lift the big prizes come the end of the season.

With deadline day now done and dusted, here’s our take on this summer’s deals at the major clubs and who will be feeling happiest until the chance to sign players comes again in January…

Winners

Manchester United – There’s surely no arguing here, the Red Devils had a superb summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho will breathe new life into their attack, while Raphael Varane is the ideal central defensive partner for Harry Maguire, and, along with Ronaldo, brings leadership and a winning mentality to a squad that has tended to get a bit of a nosebleed in recent semi-finals and final appearances. Some fans will not be entirely satisfied at the lack of new additions in defensive midfield after some dodgy Fred displays, but all in all you’d probably have to call this an 8/10 window that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in better shape to challenge for the title than they were last term.

Chelsea – Even if they hadn’t signed Saul on deadline day, the addition of Romelu Lukaku has the potential to transform this Chelsea side. As it is, the Blues bagged both Lukaku and Saul, with the latter also looking a smart signing on loan that offers the club a low-cost and low-risk option to add a bit more creativity in midfield. That will only help Lukaku hit the 25-30 goals a season Thomas Tuchel’s side needs, whilst perhaps also benefiting the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as they look to improve on their slightly below-par starts at Stamford Bridge last season.

Tottenham – It wasn’t the most inspiring transfer window in terms of the names coming in, though Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil and Pape Sarr are all fine young players who could end up being smart long-term additions. Most significantly, however, Spurs kept hold of star player Harry Kane despite his no-show at training just before the start of the season. Tottenham now need to give Kane the trophies he craves, but it will be that much easier for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo to do that if he has one of the best goal-scorers in world football leading his side.