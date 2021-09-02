The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has spoken out on the player’s situation after a difficult first season at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international joined Man Utd from Ajax last summer and looked an exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but he ended up barely playing in his first year in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if that will change any time soon for Van de Beek, but it doesn’t look like it based on the start of this season.

Still, Van de Beek’s agent seems pretty calm about the situation, despite admitting that last season was painful for his client.

“Donny is happy with the fact the club has so much trust in him,” Guido Albers told talkSPORT.

“But last season was really painful because he didn’t play much. He was ready for this. It’s about choices and timing, you have to accept. He signed a six year contract, but he wants to play.

“In the last few weeks he showed he is ready for the new season and he showed what the club likes to see. So we will see in the next few months whether the club will use him or not.

“Hopefully they will use him, if not we have to find other solutions. But I don’t think it is necessary.

“In the next months, it will be clearer that Donny can be a really good Man United player and please the fans who are supporting him all the time.

“He will succeed.”

One imagines Van de Beek won’t put up with so few opportunities for much longer, as the 24-year-old seems good enough to start regularly for many other top clubs around Europe.

United would do well to be careful here, as they’ve previously allowed fine players like Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay to leave before seeing them shine elsewhere.