Video: Varane shows leadership skills at Man United with pre-match pep talk

Manchester United may already be seeing the benefits of bringing in a proven winner like Raphael Varane this summer.

The France international was a world class performer for many years at Real Madrid, playing a key role in the club’s success in the Champions League in particular.

Varane also won the World Cup with the French national team in 2018, and will now be hoping to lift the big trophies at Man Utd as well.

After a solid performance on his debut, United fans will also be pleased to see this video clip of Varane giving a pre-match pep talk to Aaron Wan-Bissaka…

Varane Effect! ? Varane could arguably be the best thing to happen to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Leadership, instructions, helping him with positional play. Varane will pass on his vast experience. This will help Bissaka's game. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EqyqT2938K — ManUtd Analytics (@Utd_Analytics) September 1, 2021

Wan-Bissaka can surely learn a lot from a player like Varane, with the young right-back still learning the game and likely to benefit from a few tips here and there.