Video: Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard scores his first senior international goal for Northern Ireland vs Lithuania

Northern Ireland have never been scared to through players into the starting lineup before they’ve really established themselves for their club, but Daniel Ballard was outstanding for Blackpool last season and he’s now playing for Milwall in the Championship.

He’s on loan from Arsenal and could have a shout of getting into the team next year if he keeps playing well, and he was able to add his first senior international goal tonight with a chance that he simply had to put away:

Arsenal defender Dan Ballard scored his first senior goal for Northern Ireland tonight. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Millwall.pic.twitter.com/R0ptudTXQi — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 2, 2021

They went on to win the game 4-1 so it was a great night for the team as well, and hopefully, he can go and establish himself as a regular starter for years to come.