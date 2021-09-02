Video: Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard scores his first senior international goal for Northern Ireland vs Lithuania

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Northern Ireland have never been scared to through players into the starting lineup before they’ve really established themselves for their club, but Daniel Ballard was outstanding for Blackpool last season and he’s now playing for Milwall in the Championship.

He’s on loan from Arsenal and could have a shout of getting into the team next year if he keeps playing well, and he was able to add his first senior international goal tonight with a chance that he simply had to put away:

They went on to win the game 4-1 so it was a great night for the team as well, and hopefully, he can go and establish himself as a regular starter for years to come.

More Stories Daniel Ballard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.