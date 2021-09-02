Video: Chelsea striker Timo Werner scores with tidy finish for Germany after silky Jamal Musiala run and assist

In the 40th minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier between Liechtenstein and Germany, die Mannschaft finally broke the deadlock in the tie that they’re heavily favoured in.

The ball was played into Jamal Musiala from the defence, with the wonderkid sitting just past the halfway line on the left-wing.

Musiala, a former academy talent of Chelsea’s whose now starring for Bayern Munich, drove down the flank before worming through a crowd of Liechtenstein players with some exceptional dribbling.

The 18-year-old crowned the run with a perfectly-weighted pass through to Timo Werner, who knocked the ball into the area, narrowly avoiding a slide tackle, before slotting into the net from a tight angle.

Pictures from RTL.

This effort marks Werner’s first of the season, once again the Chelsea man is out building some momentum, sharpness and confidence during the international break.