Video: Colombia national team manager comments on James Rodriguez remaining with Everton

For Colombia in the 2010s, their two figures on their national team are James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao. Both players saw their names in the rumor mill before the summer transfer window closed.

Finally, no transfer came for Rodríguez, who continues under the orders of Rafa Benítez at Everton. At the same time, Falcao terminated his contract with Galatasaray to remain as a free agent, allowing him to negotiate with a new club in the next few days.

During Colombia national team manager Reinaldo Rueda commented on what these decisions mean for the two players regarding their place on the national team.

“Everything is going to go through what his current status means, to the extent that James can play, have better news, welcome for us, for Everton, for him and the national team. You want the players to act regularly, to have that continuity, that rhythm for the competition,” Rueda said, where AS relayed his comments.