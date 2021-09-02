Video: “He said it’s okay” – Lionel Scaloni comments on Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Venezuela

At his press conference, Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni spoke to the media ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture against Venezuela.

Scaloni answered various questions and confirmed that Lionel Messi would be starting in the match even though the 34-year-old has only played a handful of minutes in his debut with Paris Saint-Germain.

“[Messi] will start,” Scaloni said, where AS relayed his comments. “I prefer him to be with many Argentines, but he is indifferent. He wants to compete to the fullest and is in one of the best teams in the world. If Messi is fit, he will play for me. He said it’s okay.”

The Argentine tactician also commented on how he sees the group after winning the Copa América.

“We were champions, but this continues,” Scaloni said. “Logically, winning makes the team feel better and that it can translate what the coach asks for on the court. You don’t have to think that everything is done, that would be a mistake. We know that all opponents are difficult.”