In the 50th minute of this evening’s Under-21s Euros qualifier between France and Macedonia, Eduardo Camavinga got on to the scoresheet, which will delight Real Madrid supporters.

The 18-year-old picked up the ball outside the box, on the right side, taking the ball more central as he smartly knocked the ball forward.

Camavinga then steadied himself, despite the crowd of players in front of him, before drilling the ball into the bottom corner in a wonderful hit from 25 yards out from Real Madrid’s new number 25.

The Rennes academy graduate also played a key role in the opener for France’s Under-21s, lifting a lovely pass out wide, which Melvin Bard made the most of as he assisted Nathanael Mbuku.

Los Blancos have shelled out an initial fee of €31m for the wonderkid, per Fabrizio Romano in a deal worth up to €40m with add-ons as Camavinga has signed a six-year contract with the La Liga giants.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

Camavinga’s display tonight will intensify the excitement that is already brewing around the ace ahead as Real Madrid fans eagerly await his debut.