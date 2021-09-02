Video: Declan Rice hammers in long-range strike for England as West Ham ace benefits from Peter Gulacsi blunder

West Ham FC
Posted by

In the 86th minute of tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Hungary and England, Declan Rice started and finished a move that left the Three Lions to come away with an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Rice fired the ball to Jack Grealish on the right-wing with a tidy pass, the Manchester City man then proceeded to dance around the box before laying the ball back to the West Ham midfielder.

The Hammers icon looked to have readied himself to receive the ball well, but fired a strike straight towards the goal, it still hit the back of the net after a bounce caught out Peter Gulacsi.

It was a tenacious performance from Rice in midfield tonight, he thoroughly deserved to cap the display off with a goal – thanks to the literal helping hand of Gulacsi.

See More: Video: Raheem Sterling pelted by Hungary fans after scoring England opener from Mason Mount assist

Pictures from ITV.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United combination as Harry Maguire heads in Luke Shaw corner for England
Video: Harry Kane doubles England’s lead with fine header after more superb work from Raheem Sterling
Video: Raheem Sterling pelted by Hungary fans after scoring England opener from Mason Mount assist

Rice was substituted after the effort, making way for Jordan Henderson.

More Stories Declan Rice Jack Grealish Peter Gulacsi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.