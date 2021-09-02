In the 86th minute of tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Hungary and England, Declan Rice started and finished a move that left the Three Lions to come away with an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Rice fired the ball to Jack Grealish on the right-wing with a tidy pass, the Manchester City man then proceeded to dance around the box before laying the ball back to the West Ham midfielder.

The Hammers icon looked to have readied himself to receive the ball well, but fired a strike straight towards the goal, it still hit the back of the net after a bounce caught out Peter Gulacsi.

It was a tenacious performance from Rice in midfield tonight, he thoroughly deserved to cap the display off with a goal – thanks to the literal helping hand of Gulacsi.

Rice was substituted after the effort, making way for Jordan Henderson.