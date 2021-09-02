Video: Roger Martínez scores highlight-reel goal for Colombia in World Cup Qualifying fixture

The Colombia national team is fighting for one of the four spots that automatically takes them to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

Los Cafeteros are currently playing in the altitude in La Paz, Bolivia, but with the goal that Roger Martínez scored to open up the scoring for Colombia. The 27-year-old took the ball himself into the box by beating three Bolivian defenders and putting his strike in the back of the net for the highlight-reel goal.