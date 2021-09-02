In the 68th minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary, England made it 3-0 after punishing their opponents at a corner.

It was a goal wrapped up and delivered to the Three Lions by Manchester United as Red Devils duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire combined at the set-piece.

Shaw, who starred at the Euros, floated a high corner in from the left side, which Maguire wrestled away from his defender from to meet, steering it towards goal.

Maguire’s header proved to be too much for Hungary stopper Peter Gulacsi to keep out, as he got his hands to the ball but it rolled into the bottom corner.

See More: Video: Raheem Sterling pelted by Hungary fans after scoring England opener from Mason Mount assist

Harry Maguire ?????? it home with a header! ? England lead by 3 now ?#HUNENG | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/cktamwFLtt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 2, 2021

Pictures from ITV.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Harry Kane doubles England’s lead with fine header after more superb work from Raheem Sterling Video: Raheem Sterling pelted by Hungary fans after scoring England opener from Mason Mount assist (Video) Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku turns on a sixpence and finds the corner with brilliant finish for Belgium

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the duo can strike this combination for Manchester United this season, established aerial threat Maguire may even find more chances now that Cristiano Ronaldo is another leaper that defences will have to keep a close eye on.