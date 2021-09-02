Video: Raheem Sterling pelted by Hungary fans after scoring England opener from Mason Mount assist

England finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute of tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Declan Rice showed tenacity as he won the ball back in midfield before quickly sending it out to Jack Grealish, the playmaker composed himself before picking out the overlapping run of Mason Mount.

Mount delivered a brilliant first-time low cross into the box, which was tucked into the back of the net by Raheem Sterling, who used a tidy side-foot finish to send the ball over the line.

Unfortunately, as Sterling wheeled off to celebrate – revealing an undershirt in tribute of a friend who sadly died at the age of 26, the Manchester City forward was pelted with cups by the Hungary fans.

We doubt that viewers and England supporters will even be surprised by the distasteful actions, given that Hungary fans booed as the Three Lions took the knee, whilst their national team stood.

That man again ? Sterling opens the scoring for England in Budapest!#HUNENG | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/r6WE2BU3ud — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 2, 2021

Pictures from ITV.

The reaction to Sterling scoring from the Hungary supporters was very sad to see, boos were to be expected but they took things a step too far by pelting the City man and the rest of the England team.