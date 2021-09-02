Tottenham reportedly considered a surprise deadline day transfer swoop for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 24-year-old left Spurs for the Saints last summer, having previously struggled for playing time for most of his career in north London.

However, Tottenham apparently looked into bringing Walker-Peters back to the club at the last minute this summer, with Everton also among his suitors, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Walker-Peters has improved a lot in his time at Southampton and this might’ve been decent business by Spurs if they’d pulled it off, though it just wasn’t to be on this occasion.

Some Tottenham fans will perhaps hope to see their club come back in for Walker-Peters at some point after he showed some promise in his early days at the club as a youngster.

Spurs had a decent summer by bringing in Emerson Royal, Pape Sarr and Bryan Gil, and, most importantly, keeping star player Harry Kane.

Southampton will be relieved to have kept Walker-Peters after losing a key player in Danny Ings earlier in the summer.