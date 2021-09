It’s a bit of a departure from his usual day-to-day work, but Stuart Pearce has always been a bit of a music fan, so starring a video for The Stranglers is more than likely to have been a dream come true.

This Song is released by the UK group on September 10, but the video has already been released and Pearce plays the starring role.

MORE: Serious blow for Liverpool

Shot entirely in black and white, West Ham’s assistant manager is brooding throughout, and it makes for a great promo for the song.