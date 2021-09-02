Arsenal star confirmed to have SNUBBED coronavirus vaccine after testing positive on international duty

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the first Premier League star confirmed to have SNUBBED the coronavirus vaccine, reports the Daily Mail.

With Xhaka having tested positive for COVID-19 while away with the Switzerland National Team, which raised questions as to whether the Gunners ace had been jabbed.

Remarkably, as is reported in the Daily Mail, the Swiss FA’s head of communications Adrian Arnold had absolutely no problem confirming that Xhaka hadn’t had the vaccine.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka rejected the COVID-19 vaccine, it has been confirmed

It’s rather sensitive medical information, so we’re not sure Xhaka will entirely appreciate his secret being spilled in this manner, but the Daily Mail reckon up to a THIRD of Premier League players will not be getting the jab.

They are in prime physical condition and the masters of their own bodies, so if they feel there is no need to get vaccinated, they are of course well within their rights to do that.

Xhaka, and others, may discover, though, that they are judged harshly on their decision to reject the vaccine. Some believe there is absolutely no reason not to get it.

