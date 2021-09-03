Chelsea are said to have offered out one of their players on deadline day.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Blues offered out Ruben Loftus-Cheek to West Ham before the clock struck 11pm.

There had been mixed reports over what would happen during the transfer window with Loftus-Cheek, but it seems he was touted to London rivals West Ham, who in turn rejected him.

That will have been a bitter blow for the midfielder, who now faces months of little football at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea added to their midfield before the end of the window with the signing of Saúl Niguez, and it would already have been difficult for Loftus-Cheek given the presence of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

At 25 years of age and coming off the back of a season when he played 30 of 38 league games with Fulham, Loftus-Cheek will be desperate for regular football.

And it seems an oversight from Chelsea not to have loaned him out earlier.

The late decision was likely down to the fact they pulled off the Saúl move so late, but in hindsight, the Blues might have shown more consideration for Loftus-Cheek’s needs and loaned him out in anticipation of any possible incoming, knowing that he wasn’t going to feature much anyway.

He will now have to wait until January to seek another exit.