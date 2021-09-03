Leicester City midfielder was DESPERATE to sign for Newcastle United before the transfer deadline

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury was desperate to join Newcastle United on Deadline Day, but the move never materialised.

Another transfer window has come to a close with Newcastle fans unlikely to be entirely content with their squad.

Joe Willock was signed from Arsenal on a permanent deal, but the Magpies were unable to get anybody else of note through the door.

Their interest in signing Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City was well-established, but Choudhury remains a Leicester player beyond the deadline.

Much to his frustration, so it seems, with the Telegraph reporting that he was DESPERATE to make the move to St. James’ Park.

The report notes that Swedish international Emil Krafth refused to go to Fulham, which left Newcastle without the necessary cash to pay the loan fee and Choudhury’s wages.

What a sorry state of affairs – you have to feel for the fans of this once great football club.