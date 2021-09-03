Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Manchester: Fiancee reveals via Instagram Man Utd superstar has flown today

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed in Manchester, his fiancee Georgina Rodri?guez has revealed via Instagram.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was completed on transfer Deadline Day. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, he had to head off on international duty before meeting up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co on the training ground.

Conveniently, Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in the 96th minute of Portugal’s win over Republic of Ireland midweek, which rendered him suspended for their next World Cup qualifier.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed via an official statement that Ronaldo was to be released from international duty ahead of time. His fiancee has now revealed via her Instagram story that they have arrived in Manchester.

Manchester Evening News have reported that Man United’s request to have Ronaldo exempt from self-isolation upon his arrival was rejected. As a result, he’ll spend five days in quarantine.

With Ronaldo arriving today, he should be free and available to train with Man United for the first time midway through next week, which gives him a fighting chance of making the Newcastle game.