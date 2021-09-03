Manchester United are facing a potential shortage of certain club memorabilia after Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

Ever since the day that Ronaldo departed Man United, the fans have been dreaming that he will one day return.

On Deadline Day, once the medical had been completed and the personal term agreement had been signed, Ronaldo officially became a Man United player again.

It’s one of the most high-profile transfers in Premier League history, if not THE most high-profile. You imagine both Man United and Adidas will be quids in following his arrival.

While that may be the case, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the manufacturers. As reported by the Independent, Adidas are facing a shortage of replica kits.

The Independent quote a spokesperson from the company who says:

“We are working in collaboration with MUFC to try and meet exceptionally high fan demand for our new designs but expect low availability of certain products.”

As every man and his dog rushes to get ‘Ronaldo 7’ on the back of the new Man United shirt, they may well be set to be left disappointed.

There have been countless reports of supply chain issues since the coronavirus pandemic began. This one seems like it’s just poor timing.

Both Man United and Adidas are huge companies with extraordinary financial power, you imagine a solution will be found in due course.

For now, though, Red Devils supporters could face the reality of having to wait to get their Ronaldo-branded club memorabilia.