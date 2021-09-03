West Ham star expecting this season to be his last amid interest from Premier League giants

Declan Rice expects the 2021/22 campaign to be his last in a West Ham shirt, according to 90min.

Rice has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the country, with his performances for England at Euro 2020 suggesting he’s capable of going a step beyond that.

It would have been no surprise to see him leave West Ham after his stellar European Championship campaign, but with the transfer window shut, the 22-year-old remains with the Hammers.

As per 90min, Rice is absolutely committed to the cause at the London Stadium this campaign, but is expecting to leave the club when the summer window opens next year.

The report notes that all of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and of course Chelsea would be interested in signing Rice, were they presented with the opportunity.

It’s claimed that Rice would entertain a new contract at West Ham, but only if it included a release clause which made his exit more plausible – a la Jack Grealish at Aston Villa.

West Ham fans ought to enjoy having Rice in the shirt this season, because it seems very unlikely that he’ll be at the club beyond summer Deadline Day in 2022.