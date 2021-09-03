Jack Grealish has hit back over claims he ‘couldn’t wait to get out’ of Aston Villa.

Grealish departed Aston Villa this summer on a £100million transfer to Manchester City, walking away from his boyhood club having helped them win promotion back to the Premier League and stabilise in their first season back.

The offer, as has been detailed by Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow, was too good to turn down, and the Midlands club felt Grealish had earned his shot at a very top club having done so much for Villa.

But the amicable exit has not saved Grealish from criticism, and he was the subject of a critical piece from BirminghamLive recently where one of the midfielder’s England interviews was scrutinised.

Aston Villa correspondent Ashley Preece wrote in the piece about how Grealish gave the impression he ‘couldn’t wait to get out of’ Villa this summer.

And following that story, Grealish has hit back on Twitter, writing: “This is the worst and most one sided article I’ve ever seen. Classless? Jealous? Couldn’t wait to get out? Arrogance? How exactly?

“I’ve been a villa fan my whole life and still am. The thing is you don’t understand what goes on in the real football world.”

Those are strong words from Grealish, who clearly still cares about how his Villa legacy is viewed.

The midfielder played for Villa at the age of six and went on to captain the club, so no matter where football takes him, it’s no surprise that he remains claret and blue at heart.