Leeds United snub SIX offers for 19-year-old attacker in show of faith from Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United reportedly rejected SIX offers for attacker Sam Greenwood in the summer transfer window.

Greenwood, an England U-19 international, left Arsenal’s academy to join Leeds last year and has already made his senior debut for Marcelo Bielsa’s men as a second-half substitute in the FA Cup.

According to Football Insider, Leeds were approached by as many as six Championship sides over the possibility of signing the teenager in the summer transfer window. All six were rebuffed.

As is mentioned in the report, Leeds trimmed down their attacking options over the summer and there appears to be a legitimate desire to give Greenwood minutes, hence why he was kept around.

There will be those that’ll argue regular first-team football would have been more beneficial for Greenwood, but there appears to be a legitimate chance of Bielsa giving him a chance to impress in the weeks and months to come.

If Greenwood is not given first-team opportunities in the first half of the season, he and his advisors can reassess the situation when the market re-opens in the winter.